Photo submitted Joan Glubczynski, Lucy Quarti, and Jessica Anson, all part of the POA Recreation Department, dressed up for a special themed fitness class that was live-streamed last week from the Country Club board room.

All over Bella Vista, people were hearing the nostalgic tones of "Let's Get Physical" from their computers. Some of them may have also been smiling at the image of three members of the POA Recreation team dressed in '80's workout gear. It's more than just exercise when the team live streams exercise classes, it's also a way to keep member's spirits up.

"There are a lot of great exercise apps out there," POA recreation director Joan Glubczynski said, "But a lot of people don't use an app. A class is more personal."

Within a few days of the fitness center's closing on March 17, the POA board room at the Country Club became a television studio with fitness classes streaming on the POA's Facebook page and YouTube.

Glubczynski taught the first Yoga classes online, but she recruited two members of her staff to be the "students." There's enough room in the board room for three people to maintain a safe "social distancing" space. POA's IT department manned the cameras and microphones. The video equipment was already there since the board had been live-streaming meetings even before the covid-19 shutdown.

The Yoga class was so popular that other aerobic classes were added. Teacher Lucy Quarti agreed to move her popular "Boom Fitness" class online.

"We don't take ourselves too seriously," Quarti said. "You can tune in to laugh at us being so goofy."

Quarti was behind the '80's themed class. As the class streams on Facebook, real-time comments do as well, giving the audience the chance to interact with the teachers. Most of the comments indicated that the audience was having fun.

Some of the commenters greet each other as the class streams, renewing friendships that were built in regular classes.

"I've never done anything like this before," Quarti said about teaching online. But it was easy, she said, because of the support of both recreation staff and IT staff.

"I just talked to the camera."

One class had over a thousand views with many positive comments, Glubczynski said. She plans to add more with various teachers.

The classes will help with both fitness and stress, Quarti said, adding, "No one has been in this situation before."

"You don't have to do the class," she explained, "Some people will just do little bites."

She hopes that she'll reach some members who don't usually work out and that they will continue when the shutdown lifts.

Glubczynski said that some of her recreation staff were laid off because of the shutdown, but some others have been working on cleaning, painting and updating the closed facilities.

At press time, the trails and parks in Bella Vista were still open and Glubczynski was encouraging people to use them as long as they stay in small groups. Even some of the large parking lots have been put into use, she said, describing a father helping his son learn to ride a bike in the big parking lot near the now-closed Riordan Hall.

