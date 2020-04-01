Sign in
LETTER TO EDITOR: Coronavirus blessings by Diane Landmesser Bella Vista | Today at 5:23 a.m.

As I sat on my deck today and worked out in my yard, I became aware of blessings from the coronavirus I have about which to be thankful. I could hear the birds singing all around me and a bluebird sitting on the side letting me know the feeder needed to be filled. Best of all, I heard children's voices as they played outside and it came from different directions. What a wonderful sound for my ears. Even in summertime, I didn't hear it very often, which makes it doubly wonderful.

Diane Landmesser

Bella Vista

Editorial on 04/01/2020

Print Headline: Coronavirus blessings

