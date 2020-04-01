Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Sarah Ford, left, goes for the next round of supplies while Joan Crone hands bagged food to someone stopping in for childrens' meals.

With schools closed and uncertainty in the air, people are working to ensure kids have a meal ahead of them.

Joan Crone, who works as the cafeteria manager at Cooper Elementary, was at New Life Christian Church wearing gloves and a face mask while handing out prepared lunches free of charge last week.

"We're grateful to get to work," she said.

Switching from a cafeteria to handing food out of the back of a vehicle is a drastic change of pace and scenery, she said, but seeing the smiles on the kids' faces helps to ensure her work really pays off and she's happy to do it as long as necessary, she said.

"It just makes you feel good," Crone said.

The free meals also give the kids a sense of security, she said.

Last week was a bit slower than the week before, and Crone said she suspects this is because of spring break. They served approximately 100 meals per day from the Bella Vista location, she said, and the Centerton location is even busier.

Meals are available for kids 18 and younger Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon. at Bentonville High School's north building, Bentonville Public Library, Helping Hands on Southwest D Street in Bentonville, Centerton City Park in Centerton and New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road in Bella Vista.

Across all five locations designated by Bentonville Schools, workers are serving roughly 650 meals per day, Crone said.

Kirsten Williams, head of public relations for New Life Christian Church, said the church collaborated by preparing snack packs for families to take home, ensuring kids have something to eat over the weekend.

The church contacted Bentonville Schools when closures were announced to discuss how they could help feed kids, she said, and was eager to provide a venue for meal distribution.

"We wanted to make sure that this is not a time where kids are wondering where their next meal is coming from," Williams said. "We don't know how long this is going to go on for."

Church members also discussed putting together a snack pack program, she said, and after soliciting donations they were able to prepare 1,000 packages, meaning the church was able to distribute 200 to each site.

"I'm not surprised at all by the community and our church and other churches stepping in to help," she said.

Williams said she isn't sure if the church can acquire donations at that level again because people are increasingly likely to be sheltering in place.

Bella Vista resident Sheila Ker pulled her minivan through the drive-through style meal distribution site with four of her grandchildren on board.

Ker said that, while her family can afford food, she really appreciates the school system's efforts to ensure kids are fed.

Among her grandchildren, she said, it provides a sense of normalcy and helps ensure they know they aren't forgotten and people care.

The kids know times are tough right now, she said, and it's important to have some comforts where possible.

If there's a silver lining to all this, Ker said, it's seeing the community come together to look out for one another.

"These two ladies have been incredible," she said, gesturing to the pair handing out food.

General News on 04/01/2020