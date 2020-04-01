The Bella Vista POA announces that registration and renewals are due for all boat usage on the Bella Vista lakes.

All boats on Bella Vista lakes must have current state and POA boat registration permits. All applicable state and federal fishing and boating regulations apply to Bella Vista lakes.

Boat registration requirements for Bella Vista lake use include:

• Copy of the current state registration certificate;

• No delinquency of assessment accounts;

• Current POA photo ID/activity card;

• Proof of boat ownership (state registration is sufficient) or notarized boat lease;

• Trailer license plate number if applicable.

Upon completion of boat registration, boat owners will be provided a copy of Board Policy BP-2.04 and self-adhesive stickers.

Renewals of boat registration after March 31 are subject to a late penalty fee equal to 10 percent of the cost of their boat registration. Boat registration renewals are not prorated. First-time boat registrations are prorated.

Annual POA boat registrations are available at the Member Services Department, 3 Euston Road or 51 Huntley Lane. Temporary boat permits (weekly) are available at the Member Services Department.

