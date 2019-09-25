Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Chef Erin Rowe speaks to the Village Lake Writers and Poets Club about her new book, "An Ozark Culinary History."

The Village Lake Writers and Poets Club heard from Bella Vista author and chef, Erin Rowe, who recently published "An Ozark Culinary History."

Rowe said she's been a fan of food and cooking her whole life.

"I love food, I love my hometown of Siloam Springs," she said. "I love celebrating our food."

In exploring high south cuisine, Rowe found that many old recipes -- which have been passed down through families and by word of mouth over the years -- are getting lost in the shuffle.

"There's not going to be much left if we don't write it down," she said.

The book looks at Native American recipes -- like ash corn cake -- as well as early settler recipes, into the great depression and more recent historical cuisine.

The book is worth its price tag for its cornbread recipe alone, she said.

These foods are becoming a part of the contemporary culinary scene, Rowe said, but it's rooted in the Ozarks region being a tough place to live before the wider civilization reached it -- which took longer than the rest of the country because of the area's tough terrain.

"This was a wild place," she said.

The food people ate was largely influenced by what was available. Corn was big, as were the various plants that grew near limestone-heavy springwater, and game and fish.

"You've got to mix in the good with the rough," she said.

In addition to detailing these recipes and some of the history around them, Rowe said the book dips into her experiences in the area learning different techniques, like canning and winemaking.

Rowe said anyone interested in learning more and acquiring a copy of her book can email her at erin2maui@hotmail.com.

Fellow author BJ Tassin she was glad to have Rowe presenting for the club.

"I'm really excited," she said.

Tassin said she got a hold of the book and expected to skim through recipes, but she ended up reading it cover to cover.

One attendee, Lynn Globeck, said she loved the presentation and the food.

Globeck said she loves history and there's a real thrill to learning something new about it. Hearing about what people ate and how they survived was fascinating, she said, and she left feeling like the Ozarks used to be a dangerous place.

But to see all the old documentation and photography dug up for this book was a real treat, she added.

"It's like finding a gem," Globeck said.

General News on 09/25/2019