All-potato food truck Spud Doctors opened for business last week.

The black truck is adorned with a colorful, retro video game-inspired logo and sits on Lookout Drive, alongside the southbound lane on U.S. Highway 71, south of its intersection with Mercy Way. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Co-owners Josh Kitterman and Mark Dirienzo run the potato truck, and they've both been in the restaurant business for a while.

Kitterman said he's cooked across multiple restaurants in Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas over the past few years, while Dirienzo owned a pizza restaurant in Las Vegas.

Their current endeavor sells potatoes loaded with a wide array of toppings, including standard options like sour cream and chives, cheese and bacon, as well as less conventional choices like chili, Italian meats, barbecue, meatballs, roasted veggies or taco ingredients.

Everything is made by hand, Kitterman said, and he's inclined to suggest the Reuben.

"It's like a sandwich but it's not a sandwich, it's a potato!" he said.

Dirienzo had to disagree -- the meatball is a hard menu option to beat, he said.

They chose to put together this particular restaurant because potatoes are popular and there isn't really anyone else selling loaded potatoes in the area, Kitterman said.

"Everybody loves potatoes," he said.

And working out of a food truck is great, he said, even if the truck itself took a lot of work.

After making a day trip to get the truck, the team had to redo everything on the inside and outside, including a paint job Kitterman said he hopes will stand out.

But the work day is a lot better -- there's less bookkeeping and work is nearly as simple as showing up and cooking, he said.

"I don't have to sit at a desk anymore," Kitterman said, noting he loves to cook. "I cook to wind down after a long day of cooking."

General News on 09/25/2019