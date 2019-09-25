Re: Signs

I am more than happy to have an intelligent conversation with anyone about any issue -- I am always willing to listen to another point of view.

Several weeks ago, I put up a Vote Yes sign on my property. It was removed within 24 hours. So I got another and screwed it to a bench on my property. This weekend, someone ripped the sign off, leaving the screw and washers.

The bench it was on is between the 7th green and the 8th tee on Brittany Golf Course. I put that bench up to give golfers or walkers a shady spot to sit and relax. I am shocked that not once, but twice, someone has trespassed onto my property and stolen something that belonged to me. That is not only ignorant but is a violation of the law.

If you want to have a discussion, please call me, but stay off my property. When my new hidden camera records who is doing this, rest assured that I fully intend to prosecute this person.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/25/2019