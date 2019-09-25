The Bella Vista Recycling Center has been a mostly volunteer operation since it opened in 1973. Not only has it kept tons of plastic bottles, newspapers and cardboard out of the landfills, it's also given away millions of dollars to area nonprofits, board member Paul Poulides said. But a combination of low prices for recycled materials and a lack of volunteers is forcing changes for the 46-year-old operation.

For now, the center will remain open and continue to accept materials that are brought in by Bella Vistans. There is no recycling available through the city's trash collection service. But the grants to other nonprofits are stopping.

This year, the center distributed $30,000 to $35,oo0 in grants. In 2018, the total was $80,000, Poulides said. The difference is due to the amount the center gets for the materials collected and processed. In recent years, cardboard was the biggest moneymaker for the center, but now the cost to pick up a load of cardboard is more than the center will receive after it's processed and sold.

The center, a nonprofit, has always had some operating costs that were taken out of the excess revenue before it was divided up into grants. The grants were issued based on the number of hours designated by volunteers. Recently, volunteers "earned" $6 an hour for their designated nonprofit, and groups like the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Oasis, a residential treatment program for women, used those grants to fund their own projects.

As the number of volunteers dwindled, the center began paying a few employees. Right now, Poulides said, there are three full-time and two part-time employees. They can keep the center open and process most of the materials, but they can't pick up loads of cardboard and they may not be on hand to help citizens dropping off and sorting materials.

The center also gets some community service workers who are assigned by the court, but community service workers are always unpredictable, Poulides said. At times there too many and at times there aren't any, he said.

Even without the grants, some volunteers have agreed to stay on, but Poulides isn't sure how long that will last. Many of the volunteers enjoyed driving routes to pick up cardboard at local businesses and they may not be as happy working at the center processing the cardboard. Some of the largest clients, the ones who use the most cardboard, will have a trailer on site. When it's full, someone will bring an empty trailer and switch the two, he said, but smaller customers need to bring their cardboard to the center.

"We want more people to bring their materials to us," Poulides said.

"Some indicators say that the cardboard prices will go up," Poulides said, "We'll know more in a few weeks."

