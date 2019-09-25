Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Money will improve the community by Tom Smith Bella Vista | September 25, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

I'm not sure who is putting up the "NO" signs, but I truly hope it's a small minority of residents. If $11 per month is going to wreck your piggy bank, I truly feel sorry for you. For me, I would like to see the assessment increased by $111 per month. Bella Vista can be so much more than it currently is. To be very honest, Bella Vista looks pretty shabby. The money will help improve the whole community.

Thomas M. Smith

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/25/2019

Print Headline: Money will improve the community

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT