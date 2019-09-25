Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The lines of flowers in this applique quilt were made years ago by an unknown seamstress. Kay Rhoads found the pieces and added some vintage fabric to create this quilt.

After she retired at age 50, Kay Rhoads took a quilting class at her local rec center and her interest quickly turned to an obsession. Not only has she made over 300 quilts, but she also amassed a collection of vintage material, including feed sacks and handkerchiefs, antique quilts and sewing notions.

"I just love vintage stuff," she said.

You can still find vintage quilt tops at flea markets and yard sales, she said, although they aren't always in good enough condition to turn them into a quilt.

Most of her quilts have been full size in a traditional pattern. She's given quilts to most of her family, donated for fundraisers and sent them to children's hospitals. Although she's accepted a few commissions, she doesn't like quilting for money. She's a member of several quilting groups and sometimes takes part in group projects.

She's made a few Quilts of Valor for veterans, but she prefers to find her own recipients, often veterans who wouldn't qualify for a Quilt of Valor.

She made one quilt out of some of the antique feed sacks she collected. The feed sacks came in colorful patterns since they were often reused for clothing.

"You kind of hate to cut up your feed sacks," she said, looking at a log cabin quilt, but she has so many that a few of them are now a pretty quilt.

Recently Rhoads was invited to exhibit some of her quilts at her church, Bella Vista Presbyterian. She's a member of a quilt group there, as well as the Calico Cut-Ups, a larger quilt guild that meets in Bella Vista.

She's also an active member of MOKA, a quilt study group formed by members in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. It meets twice a year and there's always a speaker. The next meeting, coming up in October in Oklahoma, has the theme of solids. The finished quilts won't be solid colors, but each piece will be a solid color.

Rhoads doesn't expect to ever run out of ideas. She has books and magazines on quilting that always have something she wants to try, and the groups also offer new challenges.

"I can sit at my sewing machine eight to 10 hours a day," she said.

When she started as a self-described "purist," she did all her quilting by hand; but now the only hand stitching she does is appliques and hems. Arthritis has made hand quilting too difficult, so she sometimes sends her quilt tops out to a long arm quilter.

While she enjoys looking at modern "art quilts," she probably won't ever make one. Her focus is squarely on traditional quilts. Younger people seem to be drawn to the art quilts.

She's spent time at the International Quilt Study Center in Lincoln, Neb., and wants to visit the museum at the Daughters of the Revolution headquarters in Washington, D.C., and a quilt museum in Williamsburg. She's hoping her credentials with the study groups will get her a behind-the-scenes tour at the east coast museums. That worked for her in Lincoln, she said.

Rhoads understands that she's not the only person obsessed with quilts and she understands why.

"It's using creativity, but using it with something useful," she said.

