This letter is in response to a letter from Michael Holmquist which was published on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 11, your letter in the Weekly Vista asked, "what exactly does the POA do?" You then said it "keeps an eye on the golf courses and lakes." If you truly understood the POA and all of the amenities it manages, you would understand how important it is to everyone in Bella Vista and how it helps attract and retain the thousands of residents in our city.

Let me see. The POA manages three fitness facilities, a gun range, marina, golf courses, lakes, restaurants, tennis center and courts, Blowing Springs RV park and park area including campsites, a dog park, Tanyard Creek walking trail, Riordan Hall, multiple swimming pools, pickleball courts, kids' play areas, miniature golf areas, multiple walking trails, etc. This is only part of the services it provides. Look around and see the beauty of Bella Vista and realize the beauty does not just happen.

All of these amenities take time and effort and hundreds of employees to keep them up to date. The residents of Bella Vista should be grateful for our POA and realize how much work and effort it all takes to keep Bella Vista the exciting and beautiful city it is. If you want to learn more about the many amenities offered in Bella Vista, join the Recreation Committee or come to one of our open meetings to learn more about the work and effort all of these amenities take. We meet on the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Country Club Board Room.

Debbie Sorensen

POA Recreation Committee member

Editorial on 09/25/2019