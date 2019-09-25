Over the years, there has been much speculation as to the salaries of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association (BVPOA). Perhaps page 11 of the IRS Form 8879 can be trusted to put those rumors to rest:

Chief Operations Officer, Tom Judson -- $272,742

BVPOA Treasurer, Dwain Mitchell -- $136,555

Chief Legal Counsel, Doug McCash -- $136,977

Golf Superintendent, Keith Ihms -- $118,107

Director of Maintenance & Construction, Francis "Mike" Taggart -- $122,438

Director of Food Services, Tommy Lee -- $127,486

Director of Golf, Phillip Wright -- $156,766

__________________

$1,071,071 TOTAL

Notice that COO Tom Judson's salary is almost equal to the combined pay of the mayors of Bentonville and Rogers.

QUESTION: With the upcoming assessment increase election in Bella Vista, do we really want to support this kind of wasteful spending or do we just choose to "VOTE NO."

GO-AWAY-POA

Lt. Colonel, Jim Parsons (RET)

Chairman Bella Vista Patriots

