Over the years, there has been much speculation as to the salaries of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association (BVPOA). Perhaps page 11 of the IRS Form 8879 can be trusted to put those rumors to rest:
Chief Operations Officer, Tom Judson -- $272,742
BVPOA Treasurer, Dwain Mitchell -- $136,555
Chief Legal Counsel, Doug McCash -- $136,977
Golf Superintendent, Keith Ihms -- $118,107
Director of Maintenance & Construction, Francis "Mike" Taggart -- $122,438
Director of Food Services, Tommy Lee -- $127,486
Director of Golf, Phillip Wright -- $156,766
__________________
$1,071,071 TOTAL
Notice that COO Tom Judson's salary is almost equal to the combined pay of the mayors of Bentonville and Rogers.
QUESTION: With the upcoming assessment increase election in Bella Vista, do we really want to support this kind of wasteful spending or do we just choose to "VOTE NO."
GO-AWAY-POA
Lt. Colonel, Jim Parsons (RET)
Chairman Bella Vista PatriotsEditorial on 09/25/2019
Print Headline: Letter to Editor