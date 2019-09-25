The 2020 Assessment Plan is exactly what we need to continue the momentum of the past few years of improvements in Bella Vista. This plan addresses one of the big issues we all have had for a while -- the continual increase in the fees to use our wonderful amenities available to all members. The plan eliminates many fees and reduces many others in exchange for a fair increase in the assessments for both improved and unimproved properties.

There are some of the usual naysayers around here moaning about this part of the plan or that part of the plan. These are some of the same people who are trying to stir things up over the Trafalgar fire, saying that our Property Owners Association board and management took too long to get the fire put out.

If it weren't for the board and management, the fire would still be burning. And the cost of putting it out would be growing and growing. Remember, the state of Arkansas told us it was going to cost close to $30 million to put it out. The board and management showed real leadership and hired the right team of companies to put it out for around $4 million, and accomplished the task in less than 30 days.

Thank you to the POA board and management for showing leadership on the fire and our entire future. I am voting "yes" for Bella Vista's future, and we encourage all our friends and neighbors to do the same.

Gary Griffin

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/25/2019