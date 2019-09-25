Groups that gather in the back of the Bella Vista Library sometimes use the space for crafts like crocheting or to discuss hobbies like trains, but on Sept. 18 the group that met had one thing on its mind -- books. It was the annual "Gathering of the Bookies."
No one is sure how many book clubs meet in Bella Vista. There are neighborhood groups like the Mayfair Page Turners, genre-focused groups, like the Science Fiction Book Club or the Mystery Book Club, and there's one sponsored by the library itself. All of them were invited to share their list of what they have been reading at the meeting.
Books Mentioned at the 14th Annual Gathering of the Bookies
Sept. 17, 2019
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (some like it, some do not)
Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs
Celine by Peter Heller
The River by Peter Heller
The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church
The Dog Stars by Peter Heller
The Painter by Peter Heller
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn
Broken: A Love Story by Lisa Jones
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Cry of the Kalahari by Mark Owens and Delia Owens
Eye of the Elephants: An Epic Adventure in the African Wilderness by Delia Owens and Mark Owens
Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream by Joshua Davis
This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger
Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger
Modoc: The True Story of the Greatest Elephant that Ever Lived by Ralph Helfer
Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts
The Last Thing You Surrender by Leonard Pitts Jr.
Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum
The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
Southernmost by Silas House
The Untold History of the United States by Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick
Letters from Egypt: A Journey on the Nile 1849 - 1850 by Florence Nightingale
Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II by Robert Matzen and Luca Dotti
Cemetary Road by Greg Iles
The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver
Leadership: In Turbulent Times by Doris Kearns Goodwin
How to Read Literature like a Professor: A Lively and Entertaining Guide to Reading Between the Lines by Thomas C. Foster, David de Vries, et al.
How to Read Novels like a Professor: A Jaunty Exploration of the World’s Favorite Literary Form by Thomas C. Foster
Vox by Christina Dalcher
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amow Towles
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly
The Tattooist of Auschwist by Heather Morris
The Castle on the Hill by Elizabeth Goudge
Grant by Ron Chernow
Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
The Institute by Stephen King
The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
The Guest Book by Sarah Blake
The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir by Jennifer Ryan
The Christmas Train by David Baldacci
Midnight Blue by Simone van der Vlugt
The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Authors (and their Muses) by Terri-Lynne DeFino
Left Neglected by Lisa Genova
The Overstory by Richard Powers
Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan
Silent Spring by Rachel Carson
The Sharpshooter Blues by Lewis Nordan
Monkeewrench by P.J. Tracy
Still Life by Louise Penny
The Salinger Contract by Adam Langer
The meeting was also open to people who read independently, moderator Susan Santos said. She invited those at the gathering to discuss the books they liked and the books they did not like, but most of the discussion was about the ones they liked.
Six of the clubs sent representatives with printed lists of what they had been reading. There were very few duplicates on the lists, although "Whiskey When We're Dry" by John Larison was on two. According to the website Goodreads, the book is "a gritty and lyrical American epic about a young woman who disguises herself as a boy and heads west."
The conversation ranged well beyond the printed lists and, the next day, Santos provided a list of the books that were discussed.
Most of the clubs will welcome new members. For more information, the library maintains a list of book clubs and the books they are reading in a binder at the front desk.
General News on 09/25/2019
Print Headline: 'Gathering of the Bookies' held at library