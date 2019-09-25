Sign in
'Gathering of the Bookies' held at library by Lynn Atkins | September 25, 2019 at 1:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The annual "Gathering of the Bookies," held on Sept. 17 at the Bella Vista Library, is a chance for readers to talk about the books they love or hate. Last week was the 14th annual meeting.

Groups that gather in the back of the Bella Vista Library sometimes use the space for crafts like crocheting or to discuss hobbies like trains, but on Sept. 18 the group that met had one thing on its mind -- books. It was the annual "Gathering of the Bookies."

No one is sure how many book clubs meet in Bella Vista. There are neighborhood groups like the Mayfair Page Turners, genre-focused groups, like the Science Fiction Book Club or the Mystery Book Club, and there's one sponsored by the library itself. All of them were invited to share their list of what they have been reading at the meeting.

Books Mentioned at the 14th Annual Gathering of the Bookies

Sept. 17, 2019

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (some like it, some do not)

Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs

Celine by Peter Heller

The River by Peter Heller

The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church

The Dog Stars by Peter Heller

The Painter by Peter Heller

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn

Broken: A Love Story by Lisa Jones

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Cry of the Kalahari by Mark Owens and Delia Owens

Eye of the Elephants: An Epic Adventure in the African Wilderness by Delia Owens and Mark Owens

Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream by Joshua Davis

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger

Modoc: The True Story of the Greatest Elephant that Ever Lived by Ralph Helfer

Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts

The Last Thing You Surrender by Leonard Pitts Jr.

Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum

The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

Southernmost by Silas House

The Untold History of the United States by Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick

Letters from Egypt: A Journey on the Nile 1849 - 1850 by Florence Nightingale

Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II by Robert Matzen and Luca Dotti

Cemetary Road by Greg Iles

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver

Leadership: In Turbulent Times by Doris Kearns Goodwin

How to Read Literature like a Professor: A Lively and Entertaining Guide to Reading Between the Lines by Thomas C. Foster, David de Vries, et al.

How to Read Novels like a Professor: A Jaunty Exploration of the World’s Favorite Literary Form by Thomas C. Foster

Vox by Christina Dalcher

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amow Towles

Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly

The Tattooist of Auschwist by Heather Morris

The Castle on the Hill by Elizabeth Goudge

Grant by Ron Chernow

Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

The Institute by Stephen King

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo

The Guest Book by Sarah Blake

The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir by Jennifer Ryan

The Christmas Train by David Baldacci

Midnight Blue by Simone van der Vlugt

The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Authors (and their Muses) by Terri-Lynne DeFino

Left Neglected by Lisa Genova

The Overstory by Richard Powers

Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan

Silent Spring by Rachel Carson

The Sharpshooter Blues by Lewis Nordan

Monkeewrench by P.J. Tracy

Still Life by Louise Penny

The Salinger Contract by Adam Langer

The meeting was also open to people who read independently, moderator Susan Santos said. She invited those at the gathering to discuss the books they liked and the books they did not like, but most of the discussion was about the ones they liked.

Six of the clubs sent representatives with printed lists of what they had been reading. There were very few duplicates on the lists, although "Whiskey When We're Dry" by John Larison was on two. According to the website Goodreads, the book is "a gritty and lyrical American epic about a young woman who disguises herself as a boy and heads west."

The conversation ranged well beyond the printed lists and, the next day, Santos provided a list of the books that were discussed.

Most of the clubs will welcome new members. For more information, the library maintains a list of book clubs and the books they are reading in a binder at the front desk.

Print Headline: 'Gathering of the Bookies' held at library

