Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The annual "Gathering of the Bookies," held on Sept. 17 at the Bella Vista Library, is a chance for readers to talk about the books they love or hate. Last week was the 14th annual meeting.

Groups that gather in the back of the Bella Vista Library sometimes use the space for crafts like crocheting or to discuss hobbies like trains, but on Sept. 18 the group that met had one thing on its mind -- books. It was the annual "Gathering of the Bookies."

No one is sure how many book clubs meet in Bella Vista. There are neighborhood groups like the Mayfair Page Turners, genre-focused groups, like the Science Fiction Book Club or the Mystery Book Club, and there's one sponsored by the library itself. All of them were invited to share their list of what they have been reading at the meeting.

Books Mentioned at the 14th Annual Gathering of the Bookies Sept. 17, 2019 Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (some like it, some do not) Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs Celine by Peter Heller The River by Peter Heller The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church The Dog Stars by Peter Heller The Painter by Peter Heller A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn Broken: A Love Story by Lisa Jones Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Cry of the Kalahari by Mark Owens and Delia Owens Eye of the Elephants: An Epic Adventure in the African Wilderness by Delia Owens and Mark Owens Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream by Joshua Davis This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger Modoc: The True Story of the Greatest Elephant that Ever Lived by Ralph Helfer Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts The Last Thing You Surrender by Leonard Pitts Jr. Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley Southernmost by Silas House The Untold History of the United States by Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick Letters from Egypt: A Journey on the Nile 1849 - 1850 by Florence Nightingale Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II by Robert Matzen and Luca Dotti Cemetary Road by Greg Iles The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver Leadership: In Turbulent Times by Doris Kearns Goodwin How to Read Literature like a Professor: A Lively and Entertaining Guide to Reading Between the Lines by Thomas C. Foster, David de Vries, et al. How to Read Novels like a Professor: A Jaunty Exploration of the World’s Favorite Literary Form by Thomas C. Foster Vox by Christina Dalcher A Gentleman in Moscow by Amow Towles Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly The Tattooist of Auschwist by Heather Morris The Castle on the Hill by Elizabeth Goudge Grant by Ron Chernow Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow The Institute by Stephen King The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo The Guest Book by Sarah Blake The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir by Jennifer Ryan The Christmas Train by David Baldacci Midnight Blue by Simone van der Vlugt The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Authors (and their Muses) by Terri-Lynne DeFino Left Neglected by Lisa Genova The Overstory by Richard Powers Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan Silent Spring by Rachel Carson The Sharpshooter Blues by Lewis Nordan Monkeewrench by P.J. Tracy Still Life by Louise Penny The Salinger Contract by Adam Langer

The meeting was also open to people who read independently, moderator Susan Santos said. She invited those at the gathering to discuss the books they liked and the books they did not like, but most of the discussion was about the ones they liked.

Six of the clubs sent representatives with printed lists of what they had been reading. There were very few duplicates on the lists, although "Whiskey When We're Dry" by John Larison was on two. According to the website Goodreads, the book is "a gritty and lyrical American epic about a young woman who disguises herself as a boy and heads west."

The conversation ranged well beyond the printed lists and, the next day, Santos provided a list of the books that were discussed.

Most of the clubs will welcome new members. For more information, the library maintains a list of book clubs and the books they are reading in a binder at the front desk.

General News on 09/25/2019