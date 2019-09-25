Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A crowd filled up the Bella Vista Fire Department's vehicle bays at Station 1 during the department's 50th anniversary celebration. Firefighters mingled with the public over hamburgers and hotdogs.

Firefighters got together with the general public to celebrate the department's 50th anniversary on Friday.

The department shared burgers and hot dogs with visitors and had displays, including photos and videos highlighting department history, as well as educational booths on fire safety and proposed fire department projects and activities for children set up in the vehicle parking bay at Fire Station 1.

Fire chief Steve Sims said he was pleased with the event.

"It's been great; it's been awesome," he said.

Sims said he's proud of the department and he's pleased to be the chief who saw several of the first paid firefighters into retirement and presided over the department's 50th anniversary. He's also been with the department for just under half of that time, he said.

"We've got a great fire department," he said.

Growth over those years has been, in no small part, thanks to the community's support, he said, and that's something the fire department is grateful for.

The event drew a healthy crowd despite the rain.

"Rain or shine you've got the community out here supporting us," he said.

Current firefighters had a chance to visit with the general public, as well as retired Bella Vista firefighters they haven't seen in a while, he said

"We've got history just sitting among us here," he said.

One visitor was former Bella Vista fire chief Henry Thompson, who started in January 1980 and served as chief from 1992 to 2007.

Thompson said this was the first time he'd seen the department in a while.

"I think it's really amazing; they've made a lot of progress," he said.

When he started, he was one of seven or eight firefighters covering all of Bella Vista.

Thompson said he's impressed with the personnel and overall direction the department has taken, and he also credits community support for the department's continued improvements.

"Once I got out of the way, it took off," he said with a chuckle. "Wish I was still here and part of it, but time marches on."

Deputy Chief Bryan Wolfgang said that Thompson played an important role in the department's development.

"The department wouldn't be what it is today without this man," he said. "He taught me a lot."

Among the crowd were Jake and Candace Wyatt, who brought five children to the event.

Candace Wyatt said she enjoyed the program.

"I think it's awesome ... we get to come and learn about fire safety," she said.

Wyatt said her kids got to learn how to use a fire extinguisher and kick down a door.

Firefighters were friendly and approachable as well, she said.

One of the children, Caleb Wyatt, 12, said he had a great time. Caleb said his favorite part of the event was probably the hot dog he had for lunch.

"It's fun," he said.

