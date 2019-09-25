Photo submitted Margaret Correll's art includes brushstrokes that can be described as painterly and expressionistic. Her color palette is filled with bright, uplifting shades of pinks, purples and greens.

The Bella Vista Arts Council announced Margaret Correll as the October 2019 Artist of the Month.

Correll will be honored at a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive in Bella Vista.

Correll has lived in Bella Vista for 23 years and is an artist and art instructor recently retired from the NWACC Arts Department. Her interest in art started in Pine Manor, Mass., in the late '60s and early '70s. She received her bachelor's degree in painting and drawing at Minneapolis College of Art and Design. She went on to receive a law degree from J.D. Hamline University Law School, a master's degree in sculpture at Otis College of Art & Design and an internship at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Correll has furthered her studies in painting, figure drawing, sculpture, woodblock printing and watercolor for more than 10 years through national and international workshops. She has been juried into 32 group exhibitions throughout Arkansas and the U.S. and nine solo exhibitions in Northwest Arkansas.

The exhibition will include a curated selection of both oil and acrylic paintings made over the last three years. The work is a mix of expressionism, surrealism and abstraction. Correll's process involves beginning with a photograph, making a very rough sketch and creating an initial composition. Her brushstrokes can be described as painterly and expressionistic. Her color palette is filled with bright, uplifting shades of pinks, purples and greens.

More information about Correll's work can be found at http://www.margaretcorrell.com/

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the city council, was created by the city council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on the selection committee -- Sara Parnell, Sara Bainbridge and Margaret Correll. The committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact the Art Council through the email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

