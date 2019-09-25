The city council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution permitting the mayor and city clerk to hire Friday, Eldredge & Clark as bond counsel for a proposed bond issue during its seven-minute regular meeting Monday night.

"We've been talking about moving forward with a bond," Mayor Peter Christie said.

The first order of business before moving to obtain a bond is hiring bond counsel, he explained. The city issued a request for qualifications and interviewed all three firms that responded last week.

"The panel decided to move forward with Friday & Eldredge. They are a very experienced firm working with bond issues. They've handled 133 similar issues," he said.

The council voted during its August regular meeting to pursue a $20 million bond, to be secured by a 1% sales tax, to support building a new police station and court facility, raze and rebuild Fire Station 3 on Glasgow Road and construct a fire training facility.

This sales tax increase cannot be approved by city government alone and must go to the voters for approval. City officials have previously expressed interest in getting the issue on the March 2020 primary ballot.

Councilmember Steve Bourke asked if the city could expect any expense from this firm if it does not go through with the bond issue.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that, per the city's contract with it, the firm does not get paid if the city does not secure any bonds.

"It has to be a successful election," he said.

The council also approved a $108,606.75 contract with APAC-Central to construct a left-turn lane from the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 71 into Commercial Drive, just north of the highway's intersection with Benton County Road 40.

Christie said this is something the existing businesses on Commercial Drive and the owners of an under-construction retail space on the short street have expressed interest in.

The city received state approval to build this turn lane a while ago but wanted to wait until construction started for the new retail center.

Additionally, he said, the city budgeted $150,000 for this project. APAC's was the lowest of the four bids that came in, he said, and it puts the project well under budget.

It's also worth noting that this is the same construction firm that built the northbound left-turn lane at Mercy Way and U.S. Highway 71 in 2017, he said.

