Monday St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge -- Third

St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, St. Bernard's Church Campus, #1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership in St. Bernard's is not a requirement) on a space-available basis. Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Sept. 17 were: first, Mary Coppin; second, Gail Knudsen; third, Lynne Bowman; fourth, Jo Dodd.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Sept. 17 were: first-place team -- Art Hamilton, Carol Sanders, Peggy Wright and Oscar Hansen; second-place team -- Roy Knafla, Ken Wood Cheryl Coleman and Marj Shafer.

Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 13 were: North/South -- first, Ray Lynch and Judy Bappe; second, Joe Patton and Maxine McClain; third, John and Fay Frey. East/West -- first, Val Watson and Jo Bain; second, Becky Minke and Sue Rolfe; third, Joe Braun and Barbara Francis.

Winners Sept. 17 were: North/South -- first, Ron Smith and Maxine McClain; second, Mike Schoemaker and Ray Lynch; third, John Frey and Dale Morrisett. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Billie Herriott; second, Joe Braun and John Matthews; third, Judy Bappe and Becky Vendel.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group -- Second

Winners Sept. 10 were: first, Jack Sadenwasser; second, Carol Tabat; third, Denny Koneman; fourth, Nancy Veach; fifth, Dee Sadenwasser; sixth, Chris Tabat.

This card group normally meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Please call Larry at 479-876-8431, if you'd like to reserve a spot or if you have any questions about the October game.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 17 were: first, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second, Jack and Duffie McClellan; third, Glenn Munstermann and Don Knapp; fourth, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Sadie Frerking and Melodee Neukircher

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Sept. 18 were: 3-13 Rummy, Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Becki King. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Texas Canasta, Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Joan Lantz.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary, and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 10 were: first, Duffy and Jack McClellan; second (tie), Betty and Ivan Loyd / Janet and Jim Callarman; third, Bill Schernikau and Harry Schoewe; fourth, Sadie Frerking and Melody Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Gloria and Jim Behrendt

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Sept. 18 were: Men -- first, John Ronck; second, Dick Patzer; third, Gary Nelson. Women -- first, Jackie Nelson; second, Lois Taylor; third, Wanda Patzer.

Hosts for Sept. 25 will be Joyce and BobTyson. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Sept. 19 were: first, Judy Stone; second, John Young; third, Mary Coppin.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No signup is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard's Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Blvd., east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Sept. 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 3 -- first, George Fellers; second, Don Kuta.

Winners Sept. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Jim Callarman; second, Ginny Swinney.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Chris Rider; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Chuck Seeley. Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Sept. 12 were: Women -- first, Katie Scherz; second, Nancy Lebermann; third, Dee Sadenwasser; fourth, Chris King. Honorable Mention -- Fran Fish. Men -- first, Al Akey; second, Ken Grzybowski; third, Chuck Seeley; fourth, Keith Roberts; fifth, Chris King. Honorable Mention -- Don Knapp

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Next game day is Thursday, Sept. 26. Everyone is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Sept. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Rich Yunker; second, Paul Herrick. High Score: Rich Yunker. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 14 were: Blue Team (winners) -- Jerry Vnuk, Bud Brebner, Chuck Hurl, Gene Riedl, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl and Nancy Taylor. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, William Ross, Virgie Riedl, Fran Fish, Joyce Hansen and Ellie Roberts.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

