BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Police Department, in conjunction with the Benton County S.A.L.T. Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together), invite all to attend the annual Senior Safety Academy, a free event set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

While there is no cost to attend, participants are asked to call 479-855-0272 to register, because breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees.

Throughout the day, speakers will present on various topics, including Medicare fraud, identity theft, local scams, caregiver and community awareness, online purchasing safety, reverse mortgages, law enforcement Q&A and more.

Vendor booths and door prizes will also be featured, along with mobile emergency units from various agencies throughout the county. Law enforcement personnel will also be present to accept unwanted or expired medications.

Community on 09/25/2019