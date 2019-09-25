Well, Bella Vista, here we go again. The POA is trying to shove another assessment increase down our throats whether we like it or not! What is it about "no" that it doesn't understand?

Free, free, free, that is their big promotional push this time around. What is free about $11 more per month? That doesn't sound very free to me. If you are not using its outdated facilities now, it wants you to pay more each month so you can continue to not use them.

I like to refer to the POA tactics as "bait and switch." It has indicated that, for your "yes" vote, it will promise not to raise the price on all the free, free, free stuff until at least 2023.

It seems to me I remember the POA management promised that the stump dump would not cost the members a penny. Well, guess where part of your $11 will be going! So much for POA promises!

Now here is the where the bait and switch come in -- there is absolutely nothing keeping the POA from raising the fees anytime it deems necessary!

If the POA gets this assessment increase approved, I can almost assure you that, in short order, we will receive a notice from the POA management reading something like this: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform the members that we are forced to begin charging fees for the use of the POA facilities."

Then all of you "yes" voters will be saying, "How could we have been so blind!"

Mike Kane

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/25/2019