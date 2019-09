Of all the assessment increases I have seen and voted on over the last 30 years, this one makes, far and away, the most sense. Usage fees have been the vehicle for keeping the amenities in the shape they are in at this time. Fees can only do so much.

Folks, it has been almost 20 years since we voted an assessment increase. It is time we do ourselves a favor and, finally, do it again.

Bill Davis

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/25/2019