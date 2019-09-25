Discover Bella Vista, the city's advertising and promotion commission, took a close look at an ongoing trail guide project during its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 19.

Brandon Kelley with Vello Media presented the project's progress to the commission.

"We've had a really amazing month so far for the trail guide," he said.

The web-based guide will include video content to complement text built around different riding experiences focused on different angles, like family fun, fitness thrill riding and others, he said.

"You want to be prepared for the type of riding that is here," he said, explaining the guide can suggest rides curated around those types of experiences and highlight different features, as well as providing information on how to take advantage of things like drops and berms.

Short videos can be attached to GPS points on the trails and the riders can be pinged as they approach.

And most important for the commission's goals, he said, is the "after the ride" section, which highlights places to eat, cool off and stay in Bella Vista tailored to each type of rider.

The guide is built on a platform that allows addition, experimentation and modification over time, he said, which will allow it to highlight new trails as they open and new amenities in the city.

"This is probably going to be the first trail guide that is fully interactive," he said.

It is currently live, he said, but won't be publicly accessible until the upcoming Oz Trails Off Road and Outerbike events, which will serve as a test bed for the digital guide.

Kelley said this can be a good chance to see if the content is resonating and how heavily people are engaged by it. That data can suggest adjustments, he said.

Commissioner Ben Biesenthal said that this tool can be useful in building traffic through Bella Vista once it gets traction.

"Once you get the ball, or in this case the wheel, rolling down the hill, it just keeps going," he said.

One thing to consider is building incentives, he said. The guide can give some preferential treatment to businesses that offer incentives, like coupon codes for guide users.

This is a much better investment for the commission than a weekend event that brings in a few hundred people for a few days, he said.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of adding video services for $1,500 and $1,250 for an advertising campaign for the guide.

The commission also discussed revamping its website during the meeting.

General News on 09/25/2019