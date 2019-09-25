As an active golfer, here in Bella Vista, I am very excited about the 2020 plan and will be voting yes. This plan reduces fees associated with golf and adds some new benefits, including free range balls. All of us know we can stand to practice more!

Here are the savings all member golfers with an activity card will receive if we approve this plan:

• $200 savings for all AGGF annual members;

• AGGF members paying monthly will see a savings of $260;

• The green/cart fee will go down from $41 to $33;

• Green fees at Brittany will be free;

• The new 10 Play Prepay program allows you to bring guests to play for $33;

• The Kids First Golf Bundle is now included with your AGGF membership -- a $100 savings.

I have only listed the new benefits for golfers, but there is so much more included in this plan that makes it a great benefit for every POA member. It is important, too, to remember that our property values increase with the quality of our amenities -- let's not let them disappear. This is the best assessment plan ever proposed for Bella Vista. If we don't pass this plan, the future of Bella Vista is bleak. Vote yes for Bella Vista's future.

Stevie Lamar

Bella Vista resident since 1996

