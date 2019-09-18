We are excited for the proposed assessment plan for 2020 and feel this is a winner for all. I hear people say they do not use the amenities here in Bella Vista. Not only are there so many different amenities, but the beauty and surrounding area are part of the amenities too. If you walk, swim, work out, golf, shoot, play tennis, play miniature golf, bike ride, have kids who enjoy the playgrounds, etc., these are all included. Also, Blowing Springs offers beauty, nature trails, an arboretum and a great RV park and camping area. Tanyard creek offers a wonderful walking trail. Even looking at the flowers surrounding the area at Riordan. Every amenity in Bella Vista costs money to maintain.

Over the years, we have seen increases in our fees to use these facilities. The POA Board has listened to the residents of Bella Vista and has come up with a plan to eliminate and/or reduce most fees while at the same time asking all property owners to pay a fair increase in our monthly assessment. An assessment that has not seen an increase in 20 years.

We plan on voting "yes" for this increase so we can continue to enjoy our wonderful lifestyle here in Bella Vista and to continue to be proud of our amenities. We hope you will join us!

On another note, a special thank you to the POA and the city of Bella Vista for all of the long hours they have put into cleaning up after our wind storm. They have done a tremendous job.

Stuart and Debbie Sorensen

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/18/2019