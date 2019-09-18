Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Margi Tucker uses a watercolor pencil to lay down a base coat on her painting during a demonstration at the Artist Retreat Center. Tucker said, in addition to providing some underlying color, the watercolors give the paper a bit more tooth and make it easier for the pastels to adhere.

A small crowd gathered at the Artist Retreat Center for a pastel painting demonstration last Saturday.

Margi Tucker, a member of the Ozark Pastel Society, said that she loves working with pastels because there's always more to learn and a new technique to try. The colors are gorgeous and there's no limit to how many painting styles people can develop.

"Everybody seems to have their own technique, their own style ... I like to experiment," she said.

Tucker showed her own technique, which involves underpainting with watercolors to give the colors a bit more depth and provide a grippier surface for the pastel paint that she'll smear in place for the final coat.

"It's almost like meditation," she said.

It's also fun to watch the painting progress, she said -- pastels tend to start ugly and become prettier as the painting nears completion.

Tucker said she's been an artist her whole life and she's worked with pastels for the past decade. This was her first demonstration, she said.

The toughest part is staying stocked up on all the pastels she needs, she said.

Anyone interested in learning to paint with pastels should consider joining the pastel society, which can be found on Facebook as the Ozark Pastel Society, she said.

Among those attending was former pastel society president Marlene Murray, who said she started painting pastels in 2006 and joined the organization in 2008.

"It's a good learning experience if you want to improve your painting," she said. "Everybody shares."

It also provides opportunities to show off paintings, get into shows and receive constructive criticism.

Bella Vista resident Pam Borth sat in for the demonstration as well.

Borth said she's a beginning artist and she's curious about different media, so she's checking out everything she can.

"Drawn to art all the time. I just love it and I want to know how to do it," she said. "There's something about art ... it enriches your soul. It just makes you feel good."

The presentation was fascinating, she said, but it was also a lot to take in at once.

The ARC will be hosting another demonstration, featuring pastel painter and pastel society member Barbara Iglehart this Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. and is currently hosting an exhibit with pastel paintings from several Ozark Pastel Society members, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

