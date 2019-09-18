Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Ben Fowler, a member of the Shiloh Christian Golf Team, had his first hole-in-one on hole 16 at the Highlands on Thursday. He used a 5-iron to hit 195 yards.

When Alex Sanford, golf pro at the Highlands Course, heard about last Thursday's high school tournaments, he thought his staff was playing a prank on him. He was helping out at a different tournament during the afternoon and heard the news when he returned to the Highlands.

"I've been in the golf business for 24 years and I don't remember ever seeing two holes-in-one in the same event, or even on the same day," he said. But when Gravette hosted a tournament for seven high school teams at the Highlands, there were two holes-in-one.

Clayton Antwine, golfing for Farmington, got his hole-in-one behind the clubhouse on hole 9.

"I was in shock. I didn't think it would go in," he said. His mother was watching too.

"My mom tackled me," he said, "It was pretty cool."

There were 37 golfers in that tournament, including teams from Huntsville, Prairie Grove, Pea Ridge and Gentry.

Bentonville West also hosted a tournament on Thursday against Springdale's Har-Ber with 19 golfers. Both boys' and girls' teams played.

