Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

No Teen Night

Due to the ongoing construction, there will be no Teen Night in September. We will resume Teen Night in October.

Pre-School Storytime

Join Ms. Ellen for Pre-School Storytime every Friday morning at 10 a.m. She'll read a few stories and then everyone gets to do a craft and enjoy a snack. It's always so much fun! This Friday, Sept. 13, Mayor Peter Christie will lead our storytime about Bikes.

Library closed

The library will be closed for construction work Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28. The parking lot and book drop may be inaccessible at times. Due dates will be extended during our closures, so feel free to wait until we are open again to return materials. Any emails you receive are automated and may not reflect the current state of your account.

Pumpkin Painting Party

Our annual Pumpkin Painting Party will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Join as we welcome the harvest season by decorating pumpkins! Just bring your creativity and wear clothes you can mess up. We'll provide the acrylic paint and brushes. Once you've finished painting come on inside. We'll wait for our pumpkins to dry and watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Call, sign up at the membership desk, or register online to reserve a pumpkin by Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card, you can access music, movies, tv shows, e-books and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under Discover -- Digital Services.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral Arrangement

September's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Penny Frahm of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. The phone number is 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information at www.bvpl.org.

Community on 09/18/2019