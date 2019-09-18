The Bella Vista Library will close for a few days in September to allow for work on the current expansion project to continue safely.

The library will be closed Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27 to 29.

The parking lot at the facility will also be closed those days, so there will be no access to the book drop. The library has ensured that no due dates on materials will fall on those closed days.

For any questions, contact the library at 479-855-1753.

Community on 09/18/2019