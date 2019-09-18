It is time for an assessment increase for Bella Vista. Just a few short years ago, our facilities and amenities were falling into disrepair. If the leadership of the POA had not changed, I am not sure where we would be today. Yes, money was spent and it was to the benefit of all of us.

If any of us had neighbors that ignored their house and property like the POA was ignoring all our amenities, we would demand they start fixing things right away. In 2016, that is exactly what the POA board and leadership did for all of us. And the results have been great.

Lakepoint, the Marina and the beach are now destinations. The fitness centers have all seen improvements. And our golf courses are better than they were just a few years ago. We, as the POA members, need our amenities to be the best they can be. That takes investment.

The plan is the best one we can expect. It eliminates and reduces fees. Non-members do not have as much access as before. And the cost to us is a fair increase in our assessments, the first in almost 20 years.

I urge all members to vote Yes!

Janet "Jan" Dobbertin

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/18/2019