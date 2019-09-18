TOURNAMENTS --

Rally in Pink -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 1

The Rally in Pink tournament is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and is open to members and nonmembers. The location will be at Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood golf courses. The format is a 4-person scramble, with the schedule as follows: 7 a.m. -- coffee; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start; awards and lunch after game play at Riordan Hall (lunch provided by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista). Raffles and 50/50 sold throughout the day (check or cash only). The event will consist of three divisions: women's, men's and mixed. The entry fee is $240 per team or $60 per player plus applicable green and cart fees and includes prizes, lunch and the Team Pink Ribbon Package. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office. This tournament is sponsored by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista and benefits the Mercy Breast Center.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 11

The 2019 Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble is a fun opportunity to engage with others in the community, promote your business and encourage the economic development of the area through networking. This year's scramble supports the nonprofit partner Adult Day NWA. It provides social, recreational and educational activities for participants to maintain and enhance the quality of life for both the participant and the caregiver. Proceeds from all mulligan and tee blaster package sales will support this great nonprofit partner.

This four person scramble will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club, located at 98 Clubhouse Drive. It is open to chamber members and non-members. The day begins at 7 a.m. with check-in/breakfast; 8 a.m., shotgun start; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch available; and 2 p.m., awards. Chamber member team fee is $350 and the chamber non-member team fee is $450.

To join the list of sponsors, please contact Jessie Wagner at jwagner@greaterbentonville.com or 479-273-2841, To register a team, go to https://bit.ly/2NmKe2E.

Sports on 09/18/2019