Dear Editor,

We would like to congratulate the Bella Vista POA Board for the 2020 Plan. Finally, something balanced and fair to all members. The increase in assessment is justified with decreases in fees. The fees have been increasing over time and are now not competitive with other options in our area.

It is important to keep investing in our golf courses, workout centers, gun and trap ranges, etc. Up-to-date amenities are necessary to maintain and grow the value of our homes. The 11 dollars per month increase is insurance to protect that value. After all, there has been no increase in assessments since 2001.

We will be voting for this plan and would encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.

George and Carrol Hildre

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/18/2019