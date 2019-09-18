BENTONVILLE -- The annual Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1101 McCollum Drive in Bentonville.

The fair will include more than 75 hands-on displays, activities and informational booths and a walk-in Red Cross Blood Drive.

"The Emergency Preparedness Fair is a wonderful place to learn how to prepare for a disaster before it strikes," said Simon Keogh, Bentonville stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Our fair partners do an exceptional job of giving our community members the disaster readiness tools they need in a fun and engaging way for the entire family."

Disaster in NWA doesn't just include tornadoes. This year's preparedness fair gives the NWA community the tools to respond to a wide variety of large-scale and personal disasters, including fire, flood, what to do in an active shooter situation and basic first aid needs. New events to the fair this year include boating safety, cybersecurity, Smart 911 system and basic car care.

Additional events at this year's fair include:

• Free lunch and admission;

• Hands-on Educational children's area;

• Emergency vehicles to explore;

• A Red Cross blood drive; and

• Free car seat safety checks by the Bentonville Police Department.

The walk-in Red Cross blood drive is one of the largest sources of blood donations in Northwest Arkansas and helps to save nearly 500 lives each year. The blood drive will be held both Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. Donors can make appointments ahead of time at redcrossblood.org.

For more information about the fair, visit nwapreparednessfair.com.

