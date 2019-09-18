As a Bella Vista resident who has lived here, moved away out-of-state and then moved back, I think I have a pretty good idea of the challenges that have faced our community over the past several years. I also believe I have more appreciation for this wonderful place than many who may simply have forgotten how great it is here or who perhaps have taken Bella Vista for granted.

I personally believe that, from what I have seen since we returned here, the POA and its management have improved markedly over the past three or four years. Yes, some of the reserve funds have been spent, but it seems that things are better managed and everything just looks nicer than it has before. It seems to me that a lot of things which were once filed away under "deferred maintenance" have been taken care of. And having read (and studied) the proposed 2020 Plan, I just can't see how the membership can niggle over an $11 per month increase, especially with the considerably reduced fees that come along with it. We paid $200 per month in a community that really doesn't hold a candle to Bella Vista -- so how can I complain about an increase from $24 to $35? We will be voting "FOR" the 2020 Plan.

Marshall McCall

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/18/2019