Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The item in last week's paper is a park bench. There were no correct guesses. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The item in last week's paper is a park bench. There were no correct guesses. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The item in last week's paper is a park bench. There were no correct guesses. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The item in last week's paper is a park bench. There were no correct guesses. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.

Staff Report

General News on 09/11/2019