Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A temporary fence has been set up around the usual golf cart parking site at Scotsdale golf course, which will be set up as a storm debris disposal site for the city to use. City officials stressed that this will be where the city dumps collected debris and will not be a dumping site for the general public.

The Bella Vista City Council approved funding for storm debris pickup and disposal during an emergency meeting last Thursday, Sept. 5.

The two ordinances the council passed waive the requirements of formal competitive bidding and permit the mayor and city clerk to pursue contracts for storm debris disposal services in an amount not to exceed $150,000, as well as storm debris collection at up to $200,000.

According to a press release issued by the City of Bella Vista, the city will begin helping residents with debris pickup starting Monday, Sept. 16. The city is instructing residents to place woody storm debris in the city right of way, which is 10 feet from the edge of city roads. Debris should not be placed in the roadway. Workers will cover each street one time, according to the press release. This waste does not include yard waste, like grass clippings and leaves, or construction debris, hazardous waste, root balls, stumps and other items which are not storm debris. Workers will not collect any piles containing prohibited materials, according to the press release. Residents should not place debris in state highway rights of way and should also avoid blocking any natural drainage patterns, according to the press release. The city cannot legally retrieve material from private property and is not responsible for damaged lawns, according to the press release. Street department personnel and city contractors will use equipment to collect debris one street at a time, with city workers starting on the east side and contractors starting on the west side. According to the press release, east-side residents should expect the pickup to finish Friday, Sept. 20, and west-side residents should expect the pickup to conclude Friday, Sept. 27. All pickup is expected to be finished by Friday, Oct. 4. After the pickup has concluded, residents are responsible for any remaining debris and should ensure culverts and ditches near their properties are clear, according to the press release.

A third agenda item, which was approved unanimously, makes adjustments to the 2019 budget to provide a portion of these funds by reallocating them from other departments.

The $203,405.75 adjustment draws most heavily from the fire department, at $65,346.22, with administration taking a $57,296.14 cut, followed by community development at $37,754.08 and police at $25,473.35. Other departments losing some funding include human resources, information technology, court and library.

Mayor Peter Christie said that by reallocating some funds, the city will have to defer some projects but will be able to handle this expense without dipping into its cash reserves, which help determine how favorable the terms will be if the city pursues credit.

"We want to protect our reserve as much as we possibly can, because if we do go for a bond ... the more secure and stable your reserve is, the better rating you're going to get from your underwriters," he said.

Christie said that the city needs to contract this work out because of the scale of it -- if the street department handles it alone, they will not be doing much else for several months and other street department work will fall behind.

"It's huge, it's 530 miles of streets," he said.

City staff has spent a lot of time on the financial and logistical part of handling cleanup, he said.

Allowing residents to set out their storm debris (see sidebar) will get peoples' tree limbs disposed of and make it easier for residents, he said, and it will also prevent residents from competing with large trucks that are dropping off collected debris.

"I think it's much easier for everybody," he said. "There are a lot of people right now who are hurting."

In many cases, he said, it's a lot safer if some residents, who may not be in the best health, don't have to try to haul their own wood.

Street department superintendent Michael Button has handled this sort of work before, Christie said, and the city has some experience with it from ice storms back in 2007 and 2009.

"We had a stump dump to be able to take the stuff to back in those days," he said, indicating that disposal services are now necessary.

Button said one contractor will be hired who can chip all the wood and then haul it away because the city has nowhere to dispose of it. Another will help with the collection, focusing on the west side, while street department workers focus on the east side, which was not hit as badly.

Getting the east side finished quickly is also important, he said, because there are paving projects scheduled on that side of town. Handling the debris during the paving season is difficult, he said, and the longer the street department works on this, the more projects will get neglected.

"This is really going to be a tough situation," he said.

Ideally, work could wrap up around Oct. 4, he said, but it's very difficult to say for sure because it's extremely difficult to say how much material is actually going to be out there once residents begin to place their debris roadside.

That also means the initial $350,000 might not cover all the work that needs to be done. Button said he suspects the city will need to find more money to make it happen.

Christie added that, while the POA has agreed to allow the city use the Scotsdale golf cart parking lot for its debris disposal site, there's a good chance the truck traffic will damage that lot, meaning the city will need to pay for repairs, estimated at $50,000.

POA general manager Tom Judson said that the POA has no issue providing a space for the city to work on something like this.

"We have a great partnership with the city," he said, noting the POA and city had multiple joint meetings shortly after the storm to hammer out what the two entities might need to do.

For now, he said, golf cart parking will be shifted to the grass space at the intersection of Scotsdale Drive and Glasgow Road.

"It's a little bit of an inconvenience, but it's for the benefit of the community," he said.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said she was not opposed to funding the cleanup but was not sure if it is a municipal responsibility.

Christie said that it's an important project even if the city is not obligated to do it.

"It came down to the fact that a lot of people just don't have the wherewithal. Some don't have insurance ... It's the right thing to do for the community," he said.

