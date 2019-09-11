An event that caters to seniors is coming back to Riordan Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Senior Expo will bring together area seniors and people who can help them.

For the third year, the Senior Expo will be sponsored by Adult Day NWA (Formerly Village House). It's an important fundraiser for the program which provides supervision for adults who should not be home alone Trish Ayers said.

Adult Day NWA is in the process of moving to the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. It closed at the Highlands Crossing building last spring, but unexpected complications have delayed the opening at the new location. The staff is waiting on state licensing before it can reopen.

The Expo is open to everyone. Vendors will be there to represent all kinds of services that may be of interest to seniors, including home health aides, assisted living facilities, and legal representatives. Lighthouse Group, a real estate group that specializes in downsizing for senior citizens will be there along with a moving company.

A special guest is author Walter Stephen Geeding, an attorney who has written a trilogy and is searching for a major publisher.

Concordia personnel will be at the grill preparing a hot dog lunch.

Walgreens will bring flu shots. Anyone with an insurance card can get a flu shot early at the Expo.

Blue Wave Hearing will set up hearing assessments in one of the small rooms, Ayers said.

Everything related to senior resources will be there, she said.

