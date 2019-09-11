The planning commission, during its Monday, Oct. 9, regular meeting, tabled until its Oct. 14 regular meeting a request for a large-scale development for the ReLeaf Center, a dispensary alongside McNelly Road.

"The applicant is planning to expand this facility to include greenhouses," associate planner Sarah Bingham said.

According to a city staff report prepared for the development, the existing land use is commercial and the property currently includes a 2,520-square-foot former retail structure and a 4,600-square-foot parking area with one drive accessing McNelly Road.

The proposed work includes an expansion to the current development footprint, according to the staff report, as well as stormwater mitigation work to accommodate updates associated with a medical cannabis dispensary permit issued by the state.

The plans included with the report also show a greenhouse behind the main structure.

This application was initially tabled during the Aug. 1 work session because the applicant was not present to answer any of the commission's questions.

The latest revisions to the plan include a move to place employee parking in the rear, but the exact spot appears to be in conflict with an alternate septic field location, Bingham said.

The plan also does not include a large stormwater detention area in the rear and an engineer working for the city expressed concern about this, she said.

Bingham said staff comments were expanded to include a request that the applicants provide documentation of their plan to dispose of nutrient-enriched water from the greenhouse.

The proposed plan still includes two driveways -- something the commission expressed concerns about during the Aug. 29 regular meeting -- but one is now for loading and unloading, Bingham explained.

Commissioner Don Robinson said that he was still very concerned at the prospect of having two drives with ingress and egress.

"That, to me, is unsafe," he said.

Commission chairman Daniel Ellis said there are still too many uncertainties for the commission, including the drainage, the potential overlap between an alternate septic field and a parking area, the two drives, a letter of approval from the fire marshal and whether a traffic study is needed for the site, among others.

"There's a lot of things that still seem to be not addressed in the plan that we're looking at," he said. "We're here to talk about public health, safety and welfare, and you all have not adequately addressed that ... We can't just say 'okay, you're approved, go figure it out with staff.'"

Aaron Mullins, a consultant working for the applicant, said that while the plan called to use the west drive strictly for shipping and receiving, he's comfortable removing it altogether if that's what it takes to gain the commission's approval.

Mullins also expressed a willingness to address the commission's other concerns.

"We want to be good neighbors," he said.

The commission did approve an application for a property line adjustment on a 9.03-acre Cooper-owned parcel adjacent to Cooper Drive.

