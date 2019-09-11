Do you have a special place in your heart for Military Veterans? Do you have expertise in Design, Marketing, and Fundraising? If so, then we need your skills to help us "Walk The Walk". The Veterans' Council of Northwest Arkansas Board of Directors, those responsible for the Veterans' Wall of Honor in Bella Vista, is making plans for the future, and they need your help.

As you might already know, the board members recently dedicated a park next to the memorial that includes a walking path and meditation benches for use by visitors. Now, their plan is to add a military asset to the park. The park project has been approved by the military for receiving a retired aviation asset. The asset being pursued is a premier fighter jet aircraft to be the focal point of The Walk of Honor; a pristine exhibit that will be on permanent display to honor our Military Veterans and the sacrifices they made to secure our safety and freedom.

The new addition design will also include five circular pads to commemorate each of the five military services with wall space dedicated to posting veteran names similar to the current Wall of Honor. With planned advertising and various media exposure, this beautiful new addition is expected to draw many new visitors to the area and be a proud memorial park for use by our community.

But such an addition costs money, and fundraising must occur. The exact amount is not known at the moment because engineering and design information is still being collected, but it is estimated to be in the six digits.

This is where you can help. "We are looking for someone with experience in raising this kind of money," said Ray Brust, Board President. "And we basically need to start yesterday."

A fundraiser would be responsible for designing and implementing fundraising efforts to fund this project including reaching out to individuals, corporations, and businesses. The person operating in this capacity should have knowledge and experience working with tax deductible funds for not-for-profits such as the Veterans' Council. The board will continue to raise its own operating funds, as it has in the past, separate from the expansion project.

If you would like to lead this fundraising effort by donating your valuable expertise to this worthy cause and then receive the appreciation and honor which will be given to you by all military veteran supporters in the area, please contact the Veterans Council President at rayb.office@gmail.com. If you wish to submit any type of documentation related to your experience, you can email to this address or send to the Veterans' Council of NWA, PO Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

To learn more about the memorial, visit vetwallofhonor.org. If you would like to visit the memorial, it is located on the north shore of Lake Bella Vista next to the soccer fields. For use in your GPS, the address is 103 Veterans' Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

