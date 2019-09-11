Sept. 14

s Bella Vista Decorative Artists will host its "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista. Reservations are $12 per person and may be made by individual or group. Included are theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts. Please contact Pat Davis for tables and/or reservations at 479-855-6319 or Marge Macedo at 479-531-1231. There is limited seating and no walk-ins will be accepted.

s The city of Bella Vista will host the annual Back 40 Fall for All trail festival at Blowing Springs Park, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The park is located at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way from U.S. 71. Trail activities include a variety of mountain bike rides, a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back, and group hikes. There will be vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade, along with live music from Christian Serrano-Torres from 10 a.m. to noon in the park, followed by Monk is King from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Conservatory will host creative movement and dancers on the lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, honoring the important role pollinators play in the ecosystem.

Sept. 16

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Sept. 19-21

s The annual Indoor Yard and Bake Sale presented by the Disciples Women of Highland Christian Church at 1500 Forest Hill Blvd. in Bella Vista, begins Thursday, Sept. 19, and runs through noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Items will be in good to excellent condition and will be priced to sell. There will be household items, decorating items, linens, glassware, kitchen items, games, tools, gardening items, toys, books, music, crafts, seasonal, holiday items, men's and women's accessories, children's items and much more, with homemade baked goods daily.

Sept. 20

s The Bella Vista Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service to the community with a 50th Anniversary Open House from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The department will be serving burgers and hot dogs until 2 p.m. and the event will feature equipment demonstrations, information on fire department services, fire extinguisher training, an obstacle course for kids and community classes on stopping bleeding and CPR.

Sept. 21

s The Dog Days of Summer event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Kingsdale swimming pool at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. There will be contests for best swimmer, cutest dog and best jump. Admission is $10 per dog (includes human hot dog meal). Bring your own dog towel. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. Pool chemicals will be removed from the pool. Humans will not be allowed to swim with their dogs. All proceeds from the event support the "cold noses and warm hearts" that call the Bella Vista Animal Shelter "home."

Sept. 22

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Becker Hall at the Methodist Church of Bella Vista. Everyone is invited to this free event.

Sept. 23

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

s Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup, free of charge, to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 7-11. Residents should call City Hall to sign up prior to the week of pickup starting Monday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Oct. 4. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, the pickup could take a few days. Refrigerators or other items that use freon will be accepted if the freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. Call 479-876-1255, opt. 1, to sign up or with any questions.

Sept. 24

s A community meeting to discuss the POA 2020 Plan will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive. Another meeting will be held 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Highlands Golf Course, 1 Panoma Drive. The 2020 Plan is a plan to increase assessments, and ballots will begin to be mailed out around Oct. 9. Voting will end Nov. 19.

Sept. 29

s New docent Pat Kirby and her friend Michael Cleary, both of Bella Vista, are going to present a program at the Bella Vista Historical Museum highlighting the history of music in Arkansas. From the voices of the Quapaws raised in song to former governor Mike Huckabee rockin' on his bass guitar, Arkansas has long played an important role in musical history. Mark your calendar for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, to take a look at "Music: Arkansas Style."

Sept. 30

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. Please note: There is no dance on Monday, Oct. 7. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Community on 09/11/2019