Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Teen Advisory Board

The Teen Advisory Board will resume its monthly meetings starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12th.

Pre-School Storytime

Join Ms. Ellen for Pre-School Storytime every Friday morning at 10 a.m. She'll read a few stories and then everyone gets to do a craft and enjoy a snack. It's always so much fun! This Friday, Sept. 13, Mayor Peter Christie will lead our storytime about Bikes.

Library closed

The library will be closed for construction work Monday, Sept. 16. The parking lot and book drop may be inaccessible at times. Due dates will be extended during our closures, so feel free to wait until we are open again to return materials. Any emails you receive are automated and may not reflect the current state of your account.

Gathering of the Bookies

The library is hosting the 14th annual gathering of all area readers and book clubs on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Cookies and water will be served at 12:30 p.m., followed by a gathering where we will all share what books we have read and enjoyed (or disliked) in the past year or so. All book clubs and readers -- from neighborhood groups to the tennis buddies to solo readers -- are invited to come together to discuss and gossip about our common love: books. If you are part of a book club, bring along a list of what your club has read in the past year. Copies of book lists from various clubs will be available to take home with you.

Sky Puppies

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is hosting an ongoing space education program for children kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The program will continue on the third Saturday of the month for several months.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card you can access music, movies, tv shows, e-books, and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under DISCOVER--DIGITAL SERVICES.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. Phone 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information, www.bvpl.org.

