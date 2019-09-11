Something is bothering me that I would bet a lot of citizens of Bella Vista are thinking about. The POA is once again asking for a raise in the POA dues. First off, I have to think to myself and ask these questions. "What has the POA done for me?" and "Exactly how much money is brought in to the POA for dues each and every month now?"

The POA has opened the door for anyone to play golf on our courses for a $188 fee. While the Bella Vista homeowner pays $288 a year for dues to play the same courses. I know there are other fees associated with playing golf. They have opened the door for anyone to come and ride our bike trails. Those people don't shop here; they don't eat here. They ride the trails, load up their bike and head to Bentonville or anywhere else to shop and eat. What revenue do they bring? Who is paying for the maintenance of those trails? Ask yourself this: now that Bella Vista had become a city in 2006 with the new city government take over the police department, fire department, street department, trash removal and other city functions, what exactly does the POA do? They keep an eye on the golf courses and lakes. They can be set up as a parks and recreation department like other cities have. They did keep control of the water department so, if you don't pay your dues, they will shut your water off.

I also have a problem with the president of the POA that has a bigger annual salary than the governor of Arkansas. I don't find it strange that the POA board would unanimously vote for the raise. Why wouldn't they? It might be different if the raise was for say $5 but I think $11 is just too much. I, for one, am going to vote no once again until I see a little more transparency from the POA.

Another thing to think about for a city the size of Bella Vista is: "Do we really need two forms of government to run it?"

These are just my opinions but something to really think about.

Michael Holmquest

Bella Vista

Editorial on 09/11/2019