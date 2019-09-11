Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Linda Neymeyer, chairman of the "Ozark Autumn Memories" Flower Show, led a workshop for Garden Club members who plan to enter the show on Thursday. She brought along some unusual containers that could be used in the Color Cascade class.

For the first time in seven years, the Bella Vista Garden Club is planning a flower show. The Autumn themed show will be free and open to the public on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies on the NWACC campus in Bentonville.

Members of both the Bella Vista Garden Club and the Rogers Garden Club are preparing entries in categories ranging from "Autumn Reflections" -- an underwater design -- to "Autumn in the Air" -- a hanging design mobile.

Although some divisions accept entries only from club members, the horticulture division is open to everyone. It includes both cut specimens and plants in containers. There's also a section for cut blooms.

A division titled "Days to Remember" is for photography. Members of the Bentonville/Bella Vista Photography Club and the Village Art Club can enter, as well as members of the regional garden clubs.

There's also an education division that will include exhibits by both the Benton County Master Gardeners and the Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists.

The show will coincide with the meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs which will be hosted by the Bella Vista Club.

Preregistration is required for entries. Rules for entries can be found at www.nwdistrictafgc.com/flower-show-schedule.

Six judges, accredited by the association, National Garden Clubs, will take part in the show, chairman Linda Neymeyer said. It will be run according to the Handbook for Flower Shows, published by the same organization.

It's a new venue, Neymeyer said, and the club is hoping to draw more visitors from the region. She's also encouraging entries since many of the categories require a minimum number.

For more information, contact Neymeyer at ldneymeyer@gmail.com.

