TOURNAMENTS --

Prostate Cancer Tournament -- 4-Person Scramble -- Sept. 14

This tournament benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation with a goal this year of $10,000. The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood golf courses. It is a four-person scramble format and open to men, women, members and non-members. The schedule will begin at 7 a.m. -- coffee and purchase of raffle tickets; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start and 12:30 p.m. -- awards and lunch at Riordan Hall. Entry fee is $240 per team plus applicable green and cart fees and includes a Team Blue Ribbon Package. There is also a "Sponsor A Tee Sign" for $100. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office. A $10 late registration fee is applicable.

Rally in Pink -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 1

The Rally in Pink tournament is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and is open to members and nonmembers. The location will be at Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood golf courses. The format is a 4-person scramble, with the schedule as follows: 7 a.m. -- coffee; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start; awards and lunch after game play at Riordan Hall (lunch provided by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista). Raffles and 50/50 sold throughout the day (check or cash only). The event will consist of three divisions: women's, men's and mixed. The entry fee is $240 per team or $60 per player plus applicable green and cart fees and includes prizes, lunch and the Team Pink Ribbon Package. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office. This tournament is sponsored by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista and benefits the Mercy Breast Center.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Sports on 09/11/2019