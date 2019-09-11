Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Buffalo Wilderness Area -- Center Point to Steele Creek campground, beginning at Center Point Wednesday, Sept 18. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)

The Bella Vista Chapter of MOAA will hold its bi-monthly membership meeting beginning with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Concordia Retirement Center, Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. A buffet dinner catered by Concordia is available for $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please make reservations through Jon Boswell at jhboswell@hotmail.com.

The guest speaker is Robert McAfee, administrator of Arkansas Citizens' Climate League. McAfee has been engaged in environmental education with an emphasis on climate change since 1976 when he completed his graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin. He taught climatology at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. McAfee will speak for about 30 minutes on global warming and climate change.

Members and guests are welcome to attend, as are current and former military officers of the armed forces and the U.S. Coast Guard. Members are encouraged to bring friends and families to this very special presentation regardless of their military affiliation.

Ozark Hill Hikers Walking Club

The Ozark Hill Hikers Walking Club is hosting a 5K and a 10K walk in Huntsville on Saturday, Sept. 28. The public is welcome and invited to attend. Registration for the walk will be at the gazebo at the Main Street Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a fee of $2 per person to cover costs. The fee also includes water, snacks, and a raffle ticket. Walks must be completed by 3 p.m. Each registered walker will be given written directions and a map to follow the walk routes planned by the club.

Walk for fun, fitness and friendship. The club has planned the routes to showcase the city of Huntsville. The walk has been published in the national publication of the AVA (ava.org), America's walking club, so there will be walkers from other states present as well as from Arkansas. The Ozark Hill Hikers is a chapter of the AVA. Events like this occur throughout the year all over the United States. Walks are laid out by club members, with easy to follow directions and maps. Historic and scenic sites are chosen for walkers to explore new areas of the country. Come out and enjoy showing off your city to visitors while you walk. For further information, send your request to pa4golden@gmail.com

Embroidery Guild

The month of September, the Embroidery Guild hosts Darlene from Sew Graceful, who will teach wool applique basics as part of the ongoing "Stockings in a Year" program. The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

TOPS Chapter 532

Tops (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 532 met Aug. 31 at Riordan Hall. A new 13-week motivational contest was initiated called, Climb The "Tops" Lighthouse." Charlene Rayburn presented a program on attitude (attitude has a lot to do with losing weight). She also presented lists of food and snacks that are healthy and nutritional. The installation of officers was held in August at the home of Judy Davis Rainey. This group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall.

BV Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists will host its "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista. The fundraiser will include card and game tables to be reserved by individuals or groups for $12 per person. There will be theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts. Please contact Pat Davis at 479-855-6319 or Marge Macedo at 479-531-1231 for table reservations before all the tables have been reserved. There is limited seating and walk-ins will not be permitted.

BV Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is conducting weekly fishing fly-tying classes from noon to 1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 16, and continuing through March 2020, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Both introductory and advanced classes will be taught by master-tyers Gary Rowland and Ray Atkinson. Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby which could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere. The fly-tying will be for trout and panfish. There is no cost for the instruction for members (annual membership is $15). There are nominal costs for fly-tying materials: tool kits (including vises) are available for around $30, hooks are 10-cents each and other materials for tying are free. Stop in at a meeting anytime. All are welcome.

BV Photography Club

The club meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Fall print show entries are due by Sept. 17. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bella Vista Country Club. Visitors are always welcome. For information, please email info@bellavistapc.org.

Different Strokes/Different Folks Support Group

The Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The remaining meeting dates/topics for 2019 are: Sept. 24: The Watchman Program -- if you, or a family member, have a history of atrial fibrillation and issues taking blood thinners, come hear about the Watchman, presented by Mercy Cardiology representatives Tegan Bough, Watchman coordinator, and Michelle Vanhook, manager-client services/business development; Oct. 22: Caregiver and Brain Injury Survivor discussion groups; Nov. 26: Out to eat, location TBD. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

BV Computer Club

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes. Open House Help Clinic sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. Suite 208, Bella Vista. Please visit www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information on membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of "Bits & Bytes" newsletter. The mailing address and application information can be found under Contents at the BVCC website by clicking the Membership Application link.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at the River Grill Restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, check the website at www.altrusa-bb.com

BV Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection meets for brunch the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For a breakfast reservation or information, call Glenda 479-876-5422 or e-mail djlong45@cox.net.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

BV Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

BV Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to know more about the Art Club can go to www.artisanalliance.net, where there are also forms for joining the club.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Riordan Hall. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting, and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with prediabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, members bring a lunch or purchase one from the Old Bella Vista Food Trucks onsite. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines this question. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders going strong. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

