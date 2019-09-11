Unity Church of the Ozarks

The Rev. Elise Cowan will be presenting "What Is Unity" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 15, followed by Standing in Peace. The church welcomes all who might be interested in learning the beliefs of Unity Church of the Ozarks.

Wednesday night class, 7-8:30 p.m., continues studying "Heart Centered Metaphysics" by Paul Hasselbeck, co-facilitated by the Rev. Elise Cowan and Kent Lowery. A wide variety of subjects are discussed, such as "The Divine Paradoxes" and experiencing Grace, which creates an interesting and enriching class. A 20-minute meditation follows the class. All are welcome.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be at PCBV for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, in the Fellowship Hall. Church members can sign up in the connector hallway. Other Bella Vista residents can reserve a spot by calling the church office at 479-855-2390.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC's Youth Group meets every second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the undercroft for 7th- through 12th-grade students. All area youth are welcome to attend. The group meets for pizza at 6 p.m. and continues at 6:30 p.m. for Bible study and discussion. The current study is on Rick Warren's "What on Earth Am I Here For?"

The next Women's Bible Study, a nine-week series titled "The Battle Plan for Prayer" by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick, begins on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. in room 8/9. Cost is $12. Please call the church office to sign up at 479-855-1126.

There will be a basic estate-planning seminar from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in McKay Hall. Call or stop by the church office to sign up and pick up a flyer for more information.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Sept. 15: The September theme "Work and Play" begins with a homily written by a Unitarian Universalist minister and delivered by Suzanne Miltich.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church will be the meeting place of an Alzheimer's caregivers' support group, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17. The meeting will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Meetings will continue on the third Tuesday of each month for the remainder of the year on the dates of Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. The group will be facilitated by Betsy Broyles Arnold. To read more about the Broyles Foundation, visit the website at www.broylesfoundation.org. For more information concerning the event, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the website at www.vbconline.net.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

The community is invited to a potluck fellowship dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the fellowship hall. This week's dinner will be of a patriotic theme with the invitation to wear red, white and blue. At 6:30 p.m. there will be singing, devotions and prayer in the worship center.

Sunday, Sept. 15, Pastor Mark and associate pastor Al will bring the messages and begin the nine-week sermon series on the book of James.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The Highlands United Methodist Women are hosting a new evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista, as well as the women of the Highlands Church. The retreat is named After Hours and is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. The first After Hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. The first retreat theme will be "Buzzin' Along -- A Taste of Honey" and will explore how to get more out of devotional life and prayer time. Friends are welcome and invited.

The next Blood Drive, organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men), is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Free Cholesterol Screening will also be available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required. To schedule an appointment time, visit https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123929.

Highlands Church will host "Cruise-In Car Show" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Everyone is welcome to check out the vehicles on display and join in the games and trivia. Enjoy the "free" lunch with a $10 donation. Join in a celebration of all things automotive. Display your special vehicle(s) for free. Registration opens at 8:30 am. No judging. Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School District students.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

GriefShare classes have started at 3 p.m. on Thursdays, in the church library. If a loved one has been lost lately, please feel free to join this special place. For more information, call Dorothy Jones at 479-366-1700 or at 479-855-7295.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The need is unsweetened box cereal. Collections include the "Best Choice" PVC labels which are redeemed to purchase items needed for the pantry. Donation containers are located in the church narthex.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

A new Grief Support Group, facilitated by the Rev. Brenda Wideman, meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the chapel and will meet through the end of October. All in the community who feel this group might help them in recovering from a grief situation are welcome.

A grandparent's support group is available for grandparents who are raising grandchildren and meets the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. The Rev. Jim Rowland facilitates this group. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Caregivers Support -- This group, which met for several years at Village House in Bella Vista, has moved its meetings to First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. They meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Next meeting is Oct. 3. Caregivers are welcome to bring those for whom they provide care. These folks will be in the protective hands of trained volunteers in a separate area while caregivers attend the meeting.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

