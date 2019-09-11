Monday St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge -- Third

St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, St. Bernard's Church Campus, #1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership to St. Bernard's is not a requirement) on a space-available basis. Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callerman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 29 were: Swiss Team -- first, Robert Makela, Jeff Star, Robert Gromatka and Hillary Krueger; second, Judy Bappe, Daryl Pleggenkuhle, Mike Schomaker and Jo Bain.

Winners Sept. 3 were: North/South -- first, Laura Batey and Val Watson; second, Billie Herriott and Robert Makela; third, Bob and Sally Sungan. East/West -- first, Faye Frey and Len Fettig; second, Jo Bain and Nancy Sherbondy; third, Jeanne and Ed Downey.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Sept. 3 were: first (3-way tie) -- Team 1 -- Connie Knafla, Roy Knafla and Ruth Richardson/Team 2 -- Richard Meyer, Harlene Meyer and Shirley Owning/Team 3 -- Julie Hansen, Oscar Hansen and Mabel Ashline; second -- Team 4 -- Art Hamilton, Mark Richardson and Carol.

Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Sept. 3 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Joan Lantz.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary, and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 3 were: first, Duffy and Jack McClellan; second, Rita and Dave Backer; third, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; fourth, Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau. Honorable Mention -- Gloria and Jim Behrendt

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Sept. 4 were: Men -- first, Daryl Pleggenkuhle; second, Gary Nelson; third, Bill Boucher. Women -- first, Lois Taylor; second, Marie Ryan; third, Joyce Tyson.

Hosts for Sept. 11 will be Mike and Betty Sammer. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome anytime. There are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 29 were: first, John Young; second, Mary Coppin; third, Shelley Rhine.

Winners Sept. 5 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Vivian Bray; third, Marilyn VanDyke.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m. with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No signup is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard's Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Rider; second, Chris Rider. Table 2 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Carol Sanders. Table 3 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Aug. 29 were: first, Herb Ayres; second, Mabel Ashline; third, Marie Ryan.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. Give it a try. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Aug. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Ginny Swinney; second, Sadie Frerking. Table 2 -- first, Jim Callarman; second, George Fellers. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Aug. 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Darlene Albers; second, Art Hamilton.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 3 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Rich Yunker. High Score: Bill Roush. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 31 were: Blue Team (Tiebreaker 2 to 1 win) -- Jerry Vnuk, Gene Riedl, Virgie Riedl, Chuck Hurl, Marj Shafer, and Fran Fish. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Zona Dahl, Bud Brebner, Sam Brehm, Nancy Traynor and Darlene Albers.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

