Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Oliver Bales (left), 9, spins the dial for a moon mission-themed board game during the Apollo 11 anniversary event at the Bella Vista Public Library while his aunt, Beth Bauer, watches. "It was super cool," Bales said.

Kids got a detailed look at the Apollo 11 landing during a Saturday afternoon kids' event at the Bella Vista Public Library.

The presentation was, in part, to celebrate the July 1969 lunar mission -- the first time humans set foot on the moon.

Cathy and Paul Anderson, a pair of astronomers and founding members of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, came to share their knowledge. They also provided exhibits and games for kids to engage with, as well as footage from the Apollo 11 mission.

"We've been doing this forever," Paul Anderson said.

Cathy Anderson spoke to the audience about what an event this was 50 years ago when she was a kid.

The family had a black and white television, she said, and her father got a color television just for the moon landing.

"It was a super big deal," she said. "This was that special a day."

Her family, and others worldwide, gathered around to watch one of the most ambitious things the human race had ever done.

Paul Anderson said he lived in Arizona at that time and he spent the evening in his backyard, looking at the moon with a borrowed telescope and watching a TV he'd moved to watch from his porch.

"It was exciting to me," he said.

Cathy Anderson explained to the gathered children that while NASA launched a massive rocket, a relatively small capsule detached from it to carry out the mission.

From there, a small landing module, the Eagle, carried Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong to the surface of the moon, where they performed experiments and collected lunar dust samples before launching back off to rejoin the capsule, which then descended back into the atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean, she explained.

"I still think it's amazing today," she said.

The astronomical group does a presentation at the library on the first thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., she said, as well as a kids' astronomy program called Sky Puppies, with hands-on education at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

"We just enjoy sharing the beautiful knowledge of astronomy," she said.

Sarah Kindred brought her daughter, Emma Kindred, 8, to the presentation.

Sarah Kindred said she enjoyed the presentation and came because her daughter appreciates space.

"She loves anything about the solar system," she said.

Emma Kindred said one of the activities taught her that matches don't work on the moon.

She was glad the library put on this program, she said.

And while it was educational for kids, Sarah Kindred said the couple covered things she wasn't familiar with as well.

"I'm learning too," she said.

Library event coordinator Bailley Kinser said that this is the first event in the library's kids' Saturday afternoon program, which will showcase different things and provide fun activities on the first Saturday of each month.

"It's something different every month," she said.

