Photo submitted Erin Rowe, author of An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf!, will help the Village Lake Writers & Poets celebrate its five year anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As the Village Lake Writers & Poets group gears up for its fifth year anniversary kick-off meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 11, Joanie Roberts shared via email to the Weekly Vista what she calls an amazing journey for the writers group.

"It has been an amazing journey and in-a-large part because of the super local support and response we have received!

We started from a simple invitation and kind offer from Sara Parnell at the Artist Retreat Center to start a writers group, and finding immediate support all-along-the-way -- Bella Vista Newspaper Vista Weekly ran our first small Want Ad and the Bella Vista Public Library offered to help sponsor us too.

We had five people show up for our first meeting at the ARC and they are still members today: John & Peggy Crosby, Walter Hinojosa, Jenny Lehmann, and Laura Dalati.

The Village Lake Writers & Poets, a non-profit organization, has grown each year and has had a marvelous time participating in Bella Vista Farmers Markets, Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Fair, Crescent Dragonwagon's Fearless Writing Workshop, Crow Johnson Evans Fund Raiser for the BV Public Library, Bentonville First Fridays, Poetry On-Demand, Poet Open Readings at Java Dudes & Reverie Coffee Houses, to this Summer's Writers Bootcamp with 34 writers attending!

We are so very proud to be a part of our great Bella Vista community!"

The five year anniversary meeting will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ARC (Artist Retreat Center) in Bella Vista and will include the following:

Book Talk and Book Signing, featuring local chef and author, Erin Rowe who will share the writing journey in writing her book, An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf! Erin's book includes many stories of old-time recipes passed down for generations and passes on an appreciation for the rich immigrant history of Northwest Arkansas by tracing how these foods were first introduced into the Ozarks. She was raised in near-by Siloam Springs and calls the Ozark hills of Northwest Arkansas her home

Potluck Lunch - Join in for a celebration of food and culinary traditions and roots found right here in Northwest Arkansas. Erin will be bringing her home-made Ozark cornbread from her book! Bring your own family or heirloom dish to share for our 5th Year Celebration & Potluck Lunch.

Open Readings, feel free to bring a verse, song, story or a page of your own writing to share. If you appreciate written feedback, please bring 10 hard copies to share.

These meetings are always free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

