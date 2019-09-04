Sept. 6

s Bella Vista Animal Shelter adoption event and fundraiser will take place from 11 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Arvest Bank next to the Highlands gate in Bella Vista at 1802 Forest Hills Blvd. There will be pets to see, bake sale, hot dogs and ice cream with all proceeds going to the animal shelter, as well as Arvest Popcorn Friday. Support the Bella Vista Animal Shelter this Friday.

Sept. 6 & 8

s The Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present in concert, "You Lift Me Up," songs of inspiration and hope, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and again at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Ten dollar tickets will be available at the Bella Vista Community Church door on the day of each concert.

Sept. 9

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Sept. 11

s Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Village Baptist Church located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about one another. Join us for complimentary coffee and snacks.

Sept. 14

s Bella Vista Decorative Artists will host its "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista. Reservations are $12 per person and may be made by individual or group. Included are theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts. Please contact Pat Davis for tables and/or reservations at 479-855-6319 or Marge Macedo at 479-531-1231. There is limited seating and no walk-ins will be accepted.

s The city of Bella Vista will host the annual Back 40 Fall for All trail festival at Blowing Springs Park, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The park is located at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way from U.S. 71. Trail activities include a variety of mountain bike rides, a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back, and group hikes. Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music in the park, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade. Live music from Christian Serrano-Torres will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the park, followed by Monk is King from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Conservatory will host creative movement and dancers on the lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, honoring the important role pollinators play in our ecosystem.

Sept. 20

s The Bella Vista Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service to the community with a 50th Anniversary Open House from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The department will be serving burgers and hot dogs until 2 p.m. and the event will feature equipment demonstrations, information on fire department services, fire extinguisher training, an obstacle course for kids and community classes on stopping bleeding and CPR.

