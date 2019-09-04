Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.

September Dates Departure Times Rocky Branch Marina

Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don't forget your cameras.

Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at above stated times. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost for adults is $10 plus tax, and children (ages 6-12) are $5 plus tax. For more information or to make reservations, call 479-789-5000.

